California candidate running for office because Jesus spoke to her son in the closet

California Republican Rachel Hamm is running for Secretary of State in the June primary. Like many candidates, she is speaking about her motivation for running. Like many GOP candidates, she is claiming God was involved in her decision. Unlike any other candidate, Hamm says Jesus spoke to her son in a closet and told her to declare her candidacy.

"I've been a prophetic dreamer so I had spent a lot of 2019 and 20 having a lot of political dreams that I was in office. And because our youngest son, Ezekiel is a seer I went and got him and I said, 'Hey, can you look around and see what you're seeing?' Because I just really, I get a kick out of hearing him describe, you know, what he sees?"

"And so, he said, you know, let me know if you see anything. And so he looked at my bedroom and my bathroom. He said, 'There's nothing there.' And then he goes into the closet – which is where I had been when I was praying – and he said, 'Whoa,' and his eyes got like, big as saucers, and he kind of like started backing away, and then started bending down and he said, 'You've got a really big guy in your closet, and his power is pushing me to the ground,' and we had never had he'd never had that reaction ever, to an angel. And so I'm like, is he's for us, not against us, right?"

"'He's full of light, I can't even see his face.' And then he said, 'he has a scroll in his hand.' And so I was like, then he came with a message is what is the message and the message was a commissioning. so at the very end, I asked him what his name was. 'What angel is this?' you know? And he said, 'Immanuel,' That wasn't an angel. It wasn't an angel that was Jesus Himself. And so that's why I'm running for Secretary of State."