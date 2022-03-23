"Star witness": After Trump rescinds endorsement, speculation swirls that Mo Brooks will flip on him

The Alabama Republican responded to the diss by directly linking Trump to an effort to overthrow the 2020 election

By Sarah K Burris

Published March 23, 2022 3:00PM (EDT)

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump announced that he was withdrawing his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who is running for U.S. Senate in Alabama. Brooks, who is running behind in the polls, evidently angered Trump when he refused to declare Trump won the 2020 election.

In a shocking statement, Brooks responded to Trump's release revealing the personal conversations that he had with Trump, in which the former president directly told him to overrule the election and hold another vote. Brooks, a lawyer, would know that this directly links Trump to an effort to overthrow the election.

The startling admission was compared to the infamous "flip" that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made after Trump abandoned him. Some giggled at the internal GOP drama while others noted the significance for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and what lead up to it.

