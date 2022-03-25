Republican congressman guilty of three felonies charges: jury

The Republican Caucus in the House of Representatives now includes a convicted felon.

"After just two hours of deliberation, a California jury found Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) guilty on all three charges: one count of scheming to falsify or conceal material facts and two counts of making a false statement to a government agency," KOLN-TV reported. "Fortenberry is out on bond until sentencing on June 28 in California. Fortenberry faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Har had harsh words for Fortenberry during her closing arguments, Politico reported.

"The evidence has proven the defendant guilty and he can no longer avoid the consequences of his actions," she said.

Fortenberry's defense had said he did not lie, it was just a "failed memory test."

"Fortenberry, 61, a nine-term Republican congressman facing reelection, has pleaded not guilty to charges he deliberately misled FBI agents and prosecutors who were investigating the 2016 donations. It is illegal for U.S. politicians to accept foreign funds," Politico reported. "Prosecutors allege Fortenberry lied about what he knew during an interview at his Lincoln home in March 2019 and a follow-up meeting four months later in Washington. He allegedly didn't properly disclose the contribution received at a Los Angeles fundraiser."