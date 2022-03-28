Trucker says he has nothing left after giving life savings to "Freedom Convoy"

"I regret going" says man who got involved with the anti-vaccine mandate protests in Canada

By Brad Reed

Published March 28, 2022 7:57PM (EDT)

Supporters for a convoy of truckers driving from British Columbia to Ottawa in protest of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, gather near a highway overpass outside of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 27, 2022. - A convoy of truckers started off from Vancouver on January 23, 2022 on its way to protest against the mandate in the capital city of Ottawa. (COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters for a convoy of truckers driving from British Columbia to Ottawa in protest of a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, gather near a highway overpass outside of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 27, 2022. - A convoy of truckers started off from Vancouver on January 23, 2022 on its way to protest against the mandate in the capital city of Ottawa. (COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

A man who got involved with the anti-vaccine mandate "Freedom Convoy" protests in Canada now says he regrets going -- in no small part because he gave the convoy his entire life savings.

In an interview with CBC, Martin Joseph Anglehart said that he got involved in the convoy protests earlier this year even though he "never had a stance" on the vaccine mandates.

He says he started out delivering fuel and laundry to the protesters as they occupied major cities, including key bridges that are used as major trade routes.

Soon, however, Anglehart's participation became much more costly.

"From Jan. 28 to Feb. 14, bank statements provided to CBC show Anglehart transferred thousands of dollars and spent thousands more at a gas station near Coventry Road — where he was stationed for the majority of the protest," reports the CBC. "Anglehart is currently living out of his SUV, as he said his landlord kicked him out over his 'point of view' concerning the protest."

Anglehart tells CBC that he regrets that he now has "nothing left" -- and also that the protest disrupted life for so many Ottawa residents.

"I would like to apologize to [the] people in Ottawa," Anglehart now says. "I'm sorry... All I wanted was to help people."


