Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was recently slammed on Twitter when he attempted to attack President Joe Biden after taking his remarks out of context. The latest ordeal stems from Biden's speech at an emergency summit of North American Treaty Organization (NATO) leaders who are working toward resolutions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At one point during the speech, Biden noted that he was inspired to run for president after hearing former President Donald Trump's divisive "both sides" comment following the chaotic "Unite the Right" rally that was held in Charlottesville, Va., back in 2017. Apparently, Biden's words ruffled the Republican lawmaker's feathers.

Graham, a known Trump sycophant, took to Twitter to voice his frustrations tweeting, "As Ukraine burns, President Biden is talking about Charlottesville and domestic politics. Very sad."

However, it appears Graham missed the full context of Biden's remarks. Twitter users quickly fired back to offer insight on the remarks noting that Biden only mentioned the former president in response to a reporter's question. Others also gave Graham a brief reminder of how Trump conducted press conferences often spiraling into personal tantrums.

"As Ukraine burns, Republicans are talking about CRT and reversing court decisions legalizing interracial marriage," Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted. "Very sad."

"Stopping white nationalists is pretty important to everyone who is not a white nationalist," another user tweeted. "Interesting you don't think it's important."