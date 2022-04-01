Georgia GOP lawmaker warns that party could turn on Trump if his endorsed candidates fail in 2022

As former President Donald Trump continues his revenge tour following his 2020 presidential election loss, it appears the former disgraced president is still falling short in the state of Georgia.

During his recent rally in Georgia, Trump made a typical promise to Republicans vowing that a victory would come during the midterm elections. However, according to NPR, he focused on one pressing issue first as he expressed concern about Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), whom he refers to as a RINO, a Republican in name only.

"'We have a big primary coming up right here in your state. We're going to throw out a very, very sad situation that took place, your RINO Gov. Brian Kemp,' he said before calling Kemp a 'turncoat,' 'coward,' and 'a complete and total disaster.'"

Most of the Georgia candidates Trump has endorsed are running against Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).

"Let's get one thing straight, let me be very clear - very clear: In the state of Georgia, thanks to Brian Kemp, our elections in 2020 were absolutely stolen," said former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), Kemp's front-running opponent who also appeared at Trump's rally.

Now, a Republican strategist is weighing in to assess the real impact of a Trump endorsement in 2022. Although Trump's support has been known to carry significant weight for Republican political candidates, Brian Robinson, a Republican political strategist based in Georgia, believes Trump's support may not carry as much weight as Kemp's deeply conservative record and political platform.

"Georgia voters know that Kemp stood up against mask mandates, that he cut their taxes, that he's strongly pro-life, that he's passed gun rights expansions," he said. "You can't give them a half story – because they know the full story. It's got to match up with what they already believe to some degree."

John Ford, a conservative voter in Georgia, also weighed in with his thoughts about the upcoming midterm elections.

"He was the president, Brian Kemp is our governor," Ford said. "He's my governor, and he has my vote, and I feel like David Perdue running as a primary candidate is divisive to the cause. We need all the help we can get pulling in the same direction."

Even Trump has echoed that his endorsements may not hold as much weight as they once did. During a recent appearance on "Real America's Voice," Trump offered his take. "These are not sure things," he said. "And if I lose one along the way – and you have to, right? – they're going to say, 'This was a humiliating experience.'"

Georgia State Sen. Burt Jones (R), who is backed by Trump, also noted that he believes the midterms will set the tone for the 2024 election.

"It will set the stage for '24, because all eyes will be on Georgia this year," he said. "And if we don't win big — if we don't have a red wave — then it doesn't play well for us to put Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024."