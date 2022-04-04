Lindsey Graham claims Democrats "destroyed" Brett Kavanaugh's life despite lifetime appointment

Graham says he will vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation amid hangup on Kavanaugh hearings

By David Edwards

Published April 4, 2022 12:39PM (EDT)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questions U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court if confirmed. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questions U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court if confirmed. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday claimed that then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh's life was destroyed by confirmation hearings despite the fact that he received a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

During the final day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Graham suggested that he is still angry that Democrats questioned Kavanaugh about sexual misconduct allegations.

"This hearing is coming to an end," Graham said. "If you compare this to Kavanaugh, you've missed a lot. I've never complained about Kavanaugh or anybody else being asked a hard question. I have complained about their lives being destroyed by a coordinated effort of Democrats and the mainstream media of trying to destroy somebody to keep a seat open."

"That didn't happen!" he added. "I found her completely evasive."

Graham has said that he will oppose Jackson's confirmation despite voting for her previously.

"My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases and a belief Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes," the senator said last week.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.


