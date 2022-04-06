Raskin calls out "Trump-Putin axis" after Marjorie Taylor Green heckles Jan. 6 committee vote

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., reportedly heckled Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a member of the January 6 select committee, on Wednesday for encouraging the House of Representatives to hold two of Donald Trump's former allies in contempt of Congress.

The freshman firebrand interrupted Raskin to shout about "Russia collusion" and "Ashli Babbitt," the 36-year-old Trump supporter who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer while attempting to break into the lobby of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca, on January 6.

"We've got some people echoing all of Trump's complicity with Vladimir Putin from the Georgia delegation back there," Raskin said in response.

The Democrat continued: "I accept the heckling ... because if she wants to stand with Vladimir Putin ... she is free to do so.

Greene's remarks came in direct response to the panel's recommendation of contempt charges against Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, two former Trump aides who allegedly assisted the former president in his failed bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The recommendation was made after both ex-aides refused to comply with the committee's subpoena of their communications leading up to the Capitol riot, which both men have repeatedly argued are protected by executive privilege.

According to a recent committee report, Navarro helped Trump "develop and implement a plan to delay Congress' certification and ultimately change the outcome of the November 2020 presidential election." Scavino was allegedly "with then-President Trump on January 5 and January 6 and was party to conversations regarding plans to challenge, disrupt, or impede the official congressional proceedings."

This week, the House Committee on Monday voted to advance possible contempt charges for both Navarro and Scavino. Those charges are now expected to receive a full House vote on Wednesday. Should those charges pass the House, the Department of Justice will decide on whether to hand down official indictments.

Thus far, the Justice Department has only indicted ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon despite the hundreds of subpoenas issued by the select committee, leading many Democratic lawmakers to become frustrated by the agency's inaction.

When the House voted to hold Bannon in contempt back in October, Greene had a similar outburst directed at Raskin, as well as Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, that bizarrely involved deflecting to Black Lives Matter and Jewish space lasers.

Greene "seemed to have some kind of ancient beef with the former chair of the House Republican Conference, Liz Cheney, over the Jewish space lasers thing or something like that," Raskin said, summarizing the bitter exchange. "And she denied that she'd ever said that and blamed that on the mainstream media."