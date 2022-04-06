Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.

But on Tuesday, speaking to Real America's Voice, former Gov. Sarah Palin, R-Alaska, tore into Jackson — claiming that she is unqualified for the role, and that her nomination was somehow an insult.

"I don't think she is right for the Supreme Court," said Palin, who is currently in a Congressional bid for the seat vacated by the late Rep. Don Young. "She did not have the most basic, fundamental answers to the most basic, fundamental questions being posed to her, of her, from those on the Hill, and it kind of shocked me that she seemed so ill-prepared, really, to be able to answer a simple question like, what's a woman? Y'know, our first, second, third graders can answer that one. And that took me aback."

"I think it's unfortunate that Joe Biden came right out of the chute saying, he was going to base his pick on race and on gender," continued Palin. "And, you know, that brings back the movement towards freedom and true equality, so far back, and, you know, it's pretty insulting that he pretty much just decided to create those parameters."

