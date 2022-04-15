George Conway: Mike Lee Jan. 6 texts show Trump "did not care whether there was evidence or not"

Appearing on CNN just moments after the network revealed that Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) were in constant contact with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows seeking help to overturn the 2020 election results -- only to realize there was no case to be made -- conservative attorney George Conway called the messages a "remarkable chronology" of the attempt to subvert the election.

Speaking with host John Berman, Conway explained, "It's a remarkable chronology and I think the key significance is the contrast with Trump's behavior."

"The judge in California who said that Donald Trump likely committed crimes pointed out all the evidence that was presented to Trump or available to Trump that he should have known that there was no fraud sufficient to overturn the election," he elaborated. "And what you see with these texts is a remarkable chronology in real time of them wanting to see, find evidence of fraud, and then not hearing any from [Rudy] Giuliani and Sidney Powell. -- and all the cases they lost, 60 plus in federal, state courts throughout the country -- and they came to the conclusion that there was no constitutional way to overturn this election, and yet Donald Trump persisted."

"These two members, Lee and Roy, Senator Lee and Representative Roy, basically saying, help me help you," CNN host Berman interjected. "But then over time they realized there was, in their words, 'no help there.' Just look at the evolution from Chip Roy, he said: 'We need ammo. We need fraud examples.' later he is saying the president should have never have 'spun up something to Americans that is not true."

"No there there," Conway repeated. "That's the point that the judge was making about Trump's probable intent. He did not care whether or not there was evidence or not."

