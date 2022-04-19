Donald Trump's campaign committee reported campaign losses for the third straight quarter after paying about $1.1 million in the former president's legal fees.

Campaign finance disclosures show Make America Great Again PAC lost $1.2 million at the start of 2022, with more than 40 percent of its $2.6 million in total expenses going to lawyers, and the committee's cash on hand dropped from $6.66 million at the end of 2021 to around $5.47 million at the end of March, reported "The Daily Beast".

The MAGA PAC paid off the bulk of Trump's legal costs in the first half of 2021, spending $7.8 million of the $8 million total spent on lawyers' fees, although those payouts dropped late last year after the Republican National Committee agreed to pay up to $1.6 million in legal expenses related to investigations into his business practices.

But those payouts spiked again in the first quarter of 2022, with $410,000 to election challenger Jesse Binnall's firm, which also subcontracts with other lawyers around the country whose names aren't listed on the campaign finance reports.

Binnall's firm, its local subcontractors and Elections LLC, a joint venture between three former top campaign aides, soaked up more than half of Trump's legal costs in the quarter.

The rest of the PAC's expense report showed a $1.17 million in payments to a Delaware-based company called 2M Document Management and Imaging, LLC, for "research consulting," after it was paid $1.6 million by the MAGA PAC last year.