Kevin McCarthy privately called for Twitter to ban Republicans who pushed Trump's Big Lie: report

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert, among some other officials, is on her party leader's list of undesirables, according to the upcoming book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future.

The New York Times posted excerpts of the book, detailing the anger of Mitch McConnell, who was ready to push Donald Trump out of office on Jan. 6. He quickly changed his tune.

But one nugget of information revealed just how annoyed Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is with his fellow Republican members of Congress for promoting the lie that Trump won the 2020 election.

During a Jan. 10 conversation, McCarthy said he was so furious with Trump for Jan. 6 and was going to instruct him to resign. But further, McCarthy wanted to see social media sites take away the accounts of anyone pushing the so-called "big lie."

"We can't put up with that," McCarthy said. "Can't they take their Twitter accounts away, too?"

The Times notes that among those pushing the 2020 election conspiracy theories is Boebert as well as other members like Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Many of the members are now having their candidacy challenged, saying that participants of an insurrection are constitutionally barred from running for office. Greene's case begins this week and a judge is deliberating about Gosar and Biggs.

Read the full report at the New York Times. The book will be released on May 3.