Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed that a gallon of milk cost her nearly $11 during a recent segment, quickly provoking a round of Twitter mockery.

"I bought a gallon of milk last night — granted, we live in New York, things are higher priced than a lot of areas in the country — it's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store," Smith said as the cable news chyron read "Inflation Nation."

Users were quick to refute Smith's statement, however, with many New York residents seemingly fact-checking by sharing the current prices of a gallon of milk at grocery stores such as Whole Foods and Gristedes.

One user's quip evoked the famous line from "Arrested Development.": "It's a banana Michael, what could it cost? $10?"

