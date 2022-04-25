Lara Trump disses Kamala Harris because White House jobs should only be "based on merit"

Donald Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Saturday called for meritocracy when it comes to the hiring of White House staff.

Lara Trump made the comments while labeling Vice President Kamala Harris an "embarrassment."

"She was not chosen based on merit," she said of Harris, who was a United States senator, California attorney general, and San Francisco district attorney.

"She was chose based on virtue signaling and pandering to get votes from women and minorities. And what a bad way to ever chose someone for any position. It should always be based on merit, it should only be based on merit," she argued.

She made the argument despite the fact that her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump and brother-in-law Jared Kushner were hired by her father-in-law despite not having any experience in government.