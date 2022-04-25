Trump's spokesperson shares his deleted insurrection video

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement ahead of his rally in Delaware, Ohio on Saturday in which he complained about Twitter having deleted the video that he recorded while his supporters stormed the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

"Why did Twitter quickly take down this video that I made on January 6th, and why isn't the Unselect Committee of political hacks talking about it?" Trump said, evidently under the false impression that he helped quell the violent insurrection that he incited in the first place.

Twitter said that it removed the video because it contained "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy."

Trump's remarks, along with the recording, were posted on Twitter by his spokesperson Liz Harrington.

"We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side," Trump said. "But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt," Trump told his rioting supporters.

"There's never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us — from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people," Trump continued. "We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace."

Read and watch below: