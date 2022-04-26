Cawthorn could face criminal charges after he's busted by airport security for loaded gun — again

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for possession of a handgun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Three sources told WSOC-TV the Republican congressman's 9-millimeter handgun was discovered Tuesday morning at a security checkpoint, but the Transportation Security Administration declined to identify the person who had the gun.

A photo obtained by the TV station shows a loaded Staccato C2 at the airport.

It's not clear whether Cawthorn will face criminal charges in the incident, and neither Charlotte-Mecklenburg police nor Cawthorn's office responded to a request for comment.

TSA agents previously discovered a 9-millimeter handgun in Cawthorn's carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021, but the lawmaker was not charged.