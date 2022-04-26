Cawthorn could face criminal charges after he's busted by airport security for loaded gun — again

TSA agents previously discovered a 9-millimeter handgun in Cawthorn's carry-on bag last year

By Travis Gettys

Published April 26, 2022 1:59PM (EDT)

Madison Cawthorn speaks during former US President Donald Trump's rally sponsored by Save America with Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Bo Hines, Dan Bishop, Mark Robinson and Greg Murphy in Selma, NC, on April 9, 2022. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for possession of a handgun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Three sources told WSOC-TV the Republican congressman's 9-millimeter handgun was discovered Tuesday morning at a security checkpoint, but the Transportation Security Administration declined to identify the person who had the gun.

A photo obtained by the TV station shows a loaded Staccato C2 at the airport.

It's not clear whether Cawthorn will face criminal charges in the incident, and neither Charlotte-Mecklenburg police nor Cawthorn's office responded to a request for comment.

TSA agents previously discovered a 9-millimeter handgun in Cawthorn's carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021, but the lawmaker was not charged.


