This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

My roll-out sugar cookies are delightfully soft, but boast a short (more crumbly) texture. This recipe is their chewy drop cookie cousin, packed with vanilla flavor and tons of sprinkles. Topped with a smear of buttercream, they are perfect for everything from birthdays to bake sales to lunchboxes to snacktime. Try piping the buttercream for an even fancier effect.

Recipe: Sprinkle-Splosion Sugar Cookies

Yields 32 cookies Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 14 minutes

Ingredients 1 1/2 cups (3 sticks / 340 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (113 g) confectioners' sugar

1/2 cup (99 g) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (106 g) light brown sugar

1 large (56 g) egg, at room temperature

1 large (21 g) egg yolk, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 3/4 cups (450 g) all purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup (65 g) sprinkles, preferably confetti style, plus more for finishing

1 recipe Italian buttercream Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F/175°C with the oven racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the egg and mix to combine. Scrape the bowl well. Add the egg yolk and vanilla and mix well on medium speed until evenly incorporated. Scrape the bowl well. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt to combine. Add about half of this mixture to the mixer and pulse on low speed to incorporate the flour, then mix on low speed to combine. Repeat with the remaining flour. Add the sprinkles and mix on low speed just until evenly dispersed. Scoop the cookie dough into 2 tablespoon sized rounds and place onto the prepared baking sheets. Stagger the rows of cookies as you place them, and leave 2 inches/5 cm between each cookie to allow room for spreading. Use your fingers to gently press each mound of dough to flatten slightly. Transfer to the oven and bake until the cookies have spread and are very lightly browned around the lower edge, 12 to 14 minutes (for a softer cookie, bake for 10 to 12 minutes and remove before you see much browning). Rotate the trays halfway through baking. Cool completely on the baking sheet, then frost with buttercream and garnish with more sprinkles.