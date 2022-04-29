Manafort hit with $3M DOJ lawsuit for hiding more than 20 foreign bank accounts despite Trump pardon

The breadth of former President Donald Trump's pardon of Paul Manafort will be put to the test after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit arguing that penalties beyond prison are not covered.

"The Justice Department is suing Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, for almost $3 million in penalties related to his alleged failure to file reports disclosing more than 20 bank accounts he controlled in foreign countries, including Cyprus, the United Kingdom and St. Vincent and the Grenadines" Politico reported Thursday.

In his 2018 trial, the jury deadlocked on charges of Manafort failing to file a Foreign Bank Account Report in 2013 and 2014, although it convicted him for the same charge in 2012. The Justice Department is now arguing that the pardon covers the year 2012 — for which he was convicted — but not 2013 and 2014.

"An attorney for Manafort expressed disappointment in the Justice Department's decision to file the case, which was brought near Manafort's legal residence in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.," Politico reported. "Manafort told Politico earlier this month that he was planning to head back to work soon doing what he called 'general business consulting.'"

