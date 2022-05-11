Marjorie Taylor Greene's version of Christianity is a massive betrayal of the teachings of Jesus

"God grant it was not an apparition of the devil," Hans Luther reportedly responded to his son Martin's claim that a voice from heaven had called Martin to be a monk. Luther's father proposed an alternative scenario: Satan, not God, was responsible for Martin's (poor) decision.

That story sprang to mind when I read that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had argued in a recent interview, and then clumsily tried to explain away in an official statement, that "Satan's controlling the church." The evidence she gave for such satanic control? Christian groups who provide aid to undocumented immigrants.

Greene argued that these humanitarian efforts mean the church "is not doing its job, and it's not adhering to the teachings of Christ and it's not adhering to what the Word of God says we're supposed to do." She went on to argue, "What they're doing by saying 'Oh, we have to love these people and take care of these migrants and love one another. . .' Yes, we're supposed to love one another, but their definition of what love one another means, it means destroying our laws."

Greene accuses the very people who strive to follow the teachings of Jesus as being directed by forces of evil. Perhaps it is too much to expect anything better from someone who, because of her recent court testimony, some have started calling "Perjury Taylor Greene," but I would argue, as they say in horror movies, that the call is coming from inside the house. Evil — or "Satan," if you prefer — is present in such words of hatred, fear and deception.

Unlike Greene, I claim no knowledge of Satan's activities — or existence — but as a scholar of the teachings of Jesus, I am certain that his teachings are diametrically opposed to what Greene claims they are, and that groups who provide humanitarian relief to marginalized communities, including refugees and undocumented immigrants, are following Jesus' commands to the letter.

The real hounds of hell: Fear, deception, hypocrisy and hate

Greene's example would not be significant if it were an outlier. But her words and actions are paradigmatic of how "Christian" nationalists, primarily driven by white evangelicals, use their power and influence to dominate media narratives and political processes. It also illustrates how messages of fear, deception, hypocrisy and hate — what Howard Thurman, best known for being a mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., appropriately called the "hounds of hell" — can often triumph over Jesus' message of love, his teachings about reconciliation, restoration of community, and resulting humanitarian actions toward all people. Adam Serwer's article for the Atlantic, "The Cruelty is the Point," has repeatedly been proven true. Greene, along with Donald Trump and his other supporters, thrive on viciousness against people they deem "outsiders" and use as scapegoats. This cruelty binds Trump and his supporters — especially conservative white evangelical Christians — into a "community" of "real Americans" fueled by the fear, deception and hatred that celebrates punitive actions against marginalized people.