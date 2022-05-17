Bernie Sanders calls out DNC after billionaires use super PACs to try to “buy Democratic primaries”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams . It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday urged the Democratic National Committee to ban super PAC money from the party's primary process as special interest groups and billionaires pour money into elections in the hopes of defeating progressive candidates, including Summer Lee in Pennsylvania and Nida Allam in North Carolina.

"The Democratic leadership has, appropriately, condemned Republican 'dark money' super PACs which spend huge amounts of money to elect their right-wing candidates," Sanders, I-Vt., wrote in a letter to DNC Chair Jamie Harrison. "I am concerned, however, that I have not heard any criticism from Democratic leaders about the many millions of dollars in dark money being spent by super PACs that are now attempting to buy Democratic primaries."

"The goal of this billionaire-funded effort is to crush the candidacies of a number of progressive women of color who are running for Congress," the Vermont senator continued. "I am writing to you today to demand that the Democratic National Committee make it clear that super PAC money is not welcome in Democratic primaries. I believe the party should make a public statement about our values and simultaneously consider actions that punish candidates who refuse to adhere to this principle."

Sanders' letter was sent the day of Pennsylvania's Democratic primary elections, which will feature Lee's run against corporate lawyer Steve Irwin for a U.S. House seat in the state's 12th Congressional District and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's contest against Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., for a spot in the U.S. Senate.

Both contests have attracted national attention and torrents of super PAC cash. The Intercept's Akela Lacy reported Monday that in "less than a month, the United Democracy Project—the political action committee for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC—poured more than $1 million into ads in Pennsylvania's 12th District."

"The bulk of the messaging attacked Lee, though just over $100,000 went to materials supporting Irwin," Lacy noted. "In total, United Democracy Project has spent more than $2.3 million on the race so far."

In the Senate primary, meanwhile, some of the top financiers in the U.S.—including Bain Capital billionaire Joshua Bekenstein and Lone Pine Capital billionaire Stephen Mandel—have dumped money into Lamb's super PAC.

"The billionaire class is playing an outsized role in propping up Conor Lamb's sagging electoral chances," The American Prospect's Alexander Sammon wrote last month.

Sanders, who called out AIPAC by name during a rally for Lee last week, argued in his letter Tuesday that Democratic candidates should have to "compete with each other based on their ideas and grassroots support, not on the kind of billionaire super PAC money they can attract."

"A super PAC is a super PAC, whether it is funded by Republican billionaires or Democratic billionaires. Dark money is dark money, whether it is funded by Republican billionaires or Democratic billionaires," Sanders wrote. "There is no question but that the continuation of super PAC money in Democratic primaries will demoralize the Democratic base and alienate potential Democratic voters from the political process."

"Let us try to create a Democratic Party which is truly democratic," the senator added.