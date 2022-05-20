Disney+ with ads plan details: How much will it cost? How many ads will pop up?

Earlier this year, Disney+ announced the company was working on an ad-supported plan that will be offered at a low cost. On May 17, ahead of Disney's Upfront presentation, details about the ad-supported plan surfaced and we break up all the information you need to know, below!

When it comes to the cost of streaming platforms, Disney+ is among the cheapest services. Netflix's standard package is about $13, but to watch on multiple screens, the price can be nearly $20. Prime Video is $8.99 a month or $12.99 if you get it with Amazon Prime (or $119 a year). CBS All Access is $5.99 with ads and $9.99 a month with no ads. HBO Max does not have an ad-supported plan, it's $14.99 a month. Finally, we have Apple TV+, it does not have an ad-supported plan and is just $4.99 a month.

How much will Disney+ with ads cost?

At the moment, Disney+'s current ad-free plan is $7.99 monthly or $79.99 a year. This plan will continue to be an option, but an ad-supported plan will begin to roll out in late 2022, and it will cost only $3.92. As soon as we have an official release date, we'll update this post.

How will ads work on the Disney+ platform?

According to Variety, Disney+ with ads subscribers will only be subjected to four minutes of ads per hour (or less), which is a great deal. Additionally, no ads will play on Disney+ profiles that are for children. All in all, it sounds like a fantastic option. The price is low and parents will love that the child profiles won't be subjected with ads.

Again, we'll update you as soon as we have more information! Are you currently subscribed to the platform? Which streaming service is your go-to?

The source shares that Netflix is rumored to also be working on a cheaper, ad-supported plan. Will more platforms follow this idea?