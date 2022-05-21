19 Prosecco cocktails for when you need a lil’ bubbly

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

The other day, my friend texted me with what should have been an easy question for a bubbly-drink lover like myself: "I just bought a bottle of Prosecco. What cocktail should I make?"

Had she asked me a few months ago, the answer would have been really obvious. An Aperol Spritz! May through September, the bright orange, just-boozy-enough crowd-pleaser is my pick whenever the occasion calls for bubbles (I've yet to meet someone who doesn't love the drink). But there's something that just feels off about toasting with a summer-weather refresher when the temperatures are starting to drop.

While I may not have had one go-to winter sparkler at the ready, that doesn't mean I didn't have an answer for her. Just the opposite — I had a whole bunch of ideas.

In case you ever find yourself in a similar predicament, we've rounded up 19 of our best Prosecco cocktails below for the chillier weather — and spring and summer, too. (Psst: We may be talking Prosecco here, but you can use any dry sparkling wine or Champagne you like or have on hand.)

What is Prosecco?

Prosecco is a type of bubbly wine that hails from northern Italy (specifically the Valdobbiadene region of Veneto, Italy). It's made from the white Glera grape and is renowned for its light-bodied, super aromatic, crisp texture — and so many bubbles, of course. Because it's not produced in the Champagne region of France, it doesn't carry the steep price tag that real Champagne usually has, but don't for one second think that means it's a worse product. They're just different — different grapes, different regions, and even different fermentation processes. Oh, and Prosecco is not always sweet. Yes, it's generally sweeter than Champagne, but not in a cloying way.

Shopping for Prosecco

If you're using Prosecco or another type of sparkling wine to make a cocktail, don't go wildy and spend more than $15 to $20 on a bottle. When mixing Prosecco or cava with fruit juices, Campari, or gin, you won't have the opportunity to appreciate the youthful, fruity nuances. You can't go wrong with Mionetto, which is a dependable Prosecco that you'll be able to find in nearly every liquor store, or Santa Margherita Prosecco, which is possibly the bubbliest bubbly wine I've ever tasted.

Our best Prosecco cocktails

1. Cynar Spritz

Instead of cutting the bubbly with just juice, here we're adding Cynar, an Italian bitter liqueur, into the mix — in the style of my summer jam, the Aperol Spritz.

2. Negroni Sbagliato

A lighter, bubblier riff on the Negroni — minus the gin.

3. Pom Fizz

This wintry fizz couldn't be simpler to make once you've got the pomegranate syrup handy (it calls for just one ingredient, pomegranate juice, and lasts in the fridge for up to two weeks).

4. Voilà L'Été: The French 75

A refreshing French 75 that actually prefers to be sipped from a laid-back tumbler, rather than a coupe glass.

5. Airmail

Rum and honey take center stage in one of our favorite French 75 riffs.

6. Sunrise Over the Fjord

A grapefruit mimosa meets a spin on the French 75 in this crisp cocktail with aquavit, a Scandinavian spirit that's typically flavored with caraway.

7. Smashed Blackberry-Sage Spritz

An earthy-fruity take on a traditional spritz, with lightly muddled blackberries, sage, and pleasantly bitter Suze.

8. Italian Sparkler

When topped off with Prosecco, this citrusy sparkler feels just right for festive occasions, like a birthday or New Year's Eve.

9. Honeyed Peach Melba Bellinis

We love this rendition of a Bellini — it's light, fruity, just the right amount sweet, and ideal for brunching all year long.

10. Blood Orange French 75

The addition of fresh-squeezed blood orange juice makes this French 75 spin feel right at home during the winter months; the deep-red hue's a showstopper, too.

11. Aperitivo Frizzante

A two-ingredient effervescent cocktail to sip before dinnertime.

12. Mother's Ruin Punch

This punch, from the famous New York City bar Death & Co., has a bit of a cult following — make it at home (you can swap in Prosecco) and you'll see why.

13. Gin Spritz

Crisp, clean flavors — mint, lime, gin, and Prosecco — are what this spritz is all about.

14. Crimson Bulleit Punch

"This elixir has everything I look for in a holiday punch: a delicious ruby red color, the effervescence of Champagne, a hint of ginger spice, and enough sweetness (but not too much) to coax this rather potent punch down with ease," writes recipe author and community member Oui, Chef. (Feel free to swap in Prosecco here.)

15. Kiss The Ring, a Riff on the French 75

To balance out the acidity — and play off the citrusy notes — of the blood orange juice, Cointreau comes into the mix in this play on the French 75 (last one, we promise).

16. Rhubarb Lime Spritzer

"Rhubarb's bracing acidity and generous fragrance make it a perfect medium for drinks," says our founder Amanda Hesser. Here, it works wonders with vanilla, Prosecco, and fresh lime.

17. Aperol Spritz

Of course this list wouldn't be complete without our classic fave, the timeless Aperol Spritz.

18. Mulled Wine Sparkler

This is the only thing I want to drink from Thanksgiving to New Year's. The mulled spices, cherry red color, and Prosecco bubbles are the epitome of the holiday season.

19. Blueberry Orange Spritz

Looking for something lighter during the warmer months? This berry-forward spritz will hit the spot on a hot summer day.