Jif peanut butter is recalled over salmonella concerns

Before you make that batch of 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies or No-Bake Peanut Butter Bars With Oreo Crust for dessert this week, check your pantry! Jif peanut butter products are being taken off shelves at retailers across the country due to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company has voluntarily recalled a whopping 49 peanut butter products including creamy and crunchy peanut butter in an assortment of sizes, no sugar added peanut butter, natural creamy and crunchy peanut butter, reduced-fat peanut butter, to-go cups of peanut butter, and more (the full list of recalled peanut butter products can be found here). The products were distributed nationwide and have lot code numbers between 1274425 through 2140425.

Jif is part of the J.M. Smucker Company, which also includes brands like Folgers, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Rachael Ray Nutrish, Smucker's, and more.

So far, there have been 14 reported illnesses — including two hospitalizations — in 12 different states. The 12 states that have reported salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Symptoms of salmonella include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting in most healthy people. Young children or people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis, according to the FDA.

If you happen to have any of the impacted Jif peanut butter products, dispose of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Surfaces and utensils (like butter knives, spoons, or spatulas) that might have come in contact with the contaminated peanut butter should be washed and sanitized. Consumers who have questions may call 800-828-9980 for more information.