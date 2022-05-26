Jim Jordan demands Jan. 6 panel turn over all evidence against him before complying with subpoena

On Wednesday, The Guardian reported that Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is demanding that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol turn over the material that put him under scrutiny before he complies with the subpoena issued to him.

"The response by Jordan — the top Republican on the House judiciary committee who spoke to Donald Trump on January 6 — stopped short of a refusal to comply with his subpoena, though it was not clear how he would proceed if the panel refused his request," reported Hugo Lowell. "In the six-page letter sent to the select committee and obtained by the Guardian, Jordan demanded House investigators share with him all materials they intended to rely upon in questioning, materials in which he is referenced, and legal analyses about subpoenaing members of Congress."

"Because your subpoena is an unprecedented use of a committee's compulsory authority against another member, I respectfully ask for the following material so that I may adequately further respond to your subpoena," wrote Jordan.

Jordan has offered inconsistent details on his conversation with Trump on the day of the insurrection, not even being able to keep straight when the calls happened.

Originally, Jordan was put forward by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as a proposed member of the committee itself. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected his appointment, citing his comments critical of the committee's existence and his ties to people under investigation in the attack, after which McCarthy withdrew all his nominations and boycotted the committee.

Jordan is one of several House Republicans facing a subpoena from the committee. Others include Reps. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Scott Perry, R-Pa.