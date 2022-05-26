Texas police find AK-47 and “hit list” while investigating "credible threat" against another school

Police say they discovered a plot involving multiple people — same day another student arrested with AK-47 pistol

By Travis Gettys

Published May 26, 2022 10:30AM (EDT)

State troopers stand outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
State troopers stand outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Authorities may have disrupted another potential school massacre in Texas after investigating an alleged "hit list."

The Donna Independent School District posted a notice on social media late Wednesday that a "credible threat of violence" was under investigation, and law enforcement officials said they turned up an AK-47 rifle and the threats against specific students during a search of a private home, reported The Daily Beast.

"In light of the recent events and in an abundance of caution, we will be canceling school district-wide classes and staff will work from home," district officials said in a statement. "The safety and security of our students & staff is our first priority."

Two or three people were allegedly part of the plot, according to police, but the note didn't say which of the school district's seven facilities would be targeted, and it's not clear how many students were targeted.

The weapon was found at a student's home a day after an 18-year-old brutally murdered 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 280 miles to the north of Donna.

Yet another student was arrested Wednesday in Richardson, in suburban Dallas, outside Berkner High School with what appeared to be an "AK-47 style pistol" and a "replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle" in his vehicle, police said.


Travis Gettys

MORE FROM Travis Gettys

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Partner Politics Raw Story Uvalde Shooting