Texas police find AK-47 and “hit list” while investigating "credible threat" against another school

Authorities may have disrupted another potential school massacre in Texas after investigating an alleged "hit list."

The Donna Independent School District posted a notice on social media late Wednesday that a "credible threat of violence" was under investigation, and law enforcement officials said they turned up an AK-47 rifle and the threats against specific students during a search of a private home, reported The Daily Beast.

"In light of the recent events and in an abundance of caution, we will be canceling school district-wide classes and staff will work from home," district officials said in a statement. "The safety and security of our students & staff is our first priority."

Two or three people were allegedly part of the plot, according to police, but the note didn't say which of the school district's seven facilities would be targeted, and it's not clear how many students were targeted.

The weapon was found at a student's home a day after an 18-year-old brutally murdered 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 280 miles to the north of Donna.

Yet another student was arrested Wednesday in Richardson, in suburban Dallas, outside Berkner High School with what appeared to be an "AK-47 style pistol" and a "replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle" in his vehicle, police said.