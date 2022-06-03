Mourners shot at Wisconsin funeral for man shot by police

Mourners at a funeral for Da'Shontay L. King were shot at his funeral in Racine, Wisconsin on Thursday.

"At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated," the Racine Department announced on Twitter.

Fortunately, the hospital was nearby.

"A spokesperson for Ascension Wisconsin said Ascension All Saints Hospital has 'increased security measures' following the shooting Thursday afternoon. The hospital's property is located right next to the cemetery's property," Spectrum 1 News reported.

Cortaisha Thompson, 23, told The Daily Beast her aunt, Kendra Gamble, was wounded and is in critical condition.

"She was shot at the gravesite," Thompson said. "We just left the hospital, she was sent on Flight for Life to Milwaukee. We're going to Milwaukee now, they just took her there."

Area residents told the Journal Times they heard 20-30 gunshots.

"Law enforcement officers could be seen inside the cemetery soon after the shooting, interviewing witnesses and standing near the white casket carrying King's body, resting aboveground near the hole it appears it was supposed to have been placed in. K-9s were also searching the area," the newspaper.

The newspaper spoke to a woman outside the hospital's emergency room who said her daughter was being treated inside for a gunshot wound.

"I can't even go to a funeral," she said.

"You can't even bury your loved ones," another person said.

King, who was killed by police, was a father of four and there were many children at the funeral, the newspaper reported.