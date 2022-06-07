This new strawberry is yellow and tastes like pineapples

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Last year, as early summer fruits rolled out in grocery stores, aesthetic-minded shoppers got excited about the new rosé strawberries, a beautiful pink ombre version of the classic bright red fruit. This year, the same berry producer is bringing those back, along with a new variety, called the Tropical Bliss strawberry.

The Tropical Bliss berry is light yellow, with a tropical punch flavor, according to Driscoll's, the company that developed and produces them. Eaters will taste pineapple and passionfruit notes, they claim, and that the berries are "intensely sweet at first, balanced by a refreshing finish." But if last year's rosé berry trend is any indication, what people love most about these berries is how good they look on camera — though the yellow Tropical Bliss are less instantly eye-catching, they do offer another option for making rainbow-hued fruit boards (for the camera or to impress your friends).

Along with a third berry, a classic red colored one the company branded as Sweetest Batch, these strawberries make up their trio of "premium, high-flavor" strawberries. Each one is developed using traditional breeding methods, meaning that over the years they have selected, crossed, and planted seeds for the features of these new varieties — color and flavor.

Fruits of fun colors has been a big market in recent years, including natural varieties like dragonfruit, with its pink outside and speckled inside, and ones developed specifically for the visually-driven consumer, like the Pinkglow pineapple and Driscoll's rosé strawberries.