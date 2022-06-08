DeSantis spokeswoman failed to register as foreign lobbyist until Justice Department contacted her

Christina Pushaw, the spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has belatedly registered as a lobbyist for a foreign politician over work she did in the country of Georgia two years ago.

The Washington Post reports that Pushaw did work for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili between 2018 and 2020 that earned her roughly $25,000.

"Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States," said attorney Michael Sherwin, who is representing Pushaw. "The work ended in 2020."

Sherwin also said that she made the decision to register amid scrutiny from the United States Department of Justice.

"Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration," he said. "Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware."

Pushaw has openly talked on social media about her work for Saakashvilli in Georgia and will most likely not face any penalty for waiting for years to register as a foreign agent.