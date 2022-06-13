Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” when he convinced Trump to falsely declare victory: ex-aide

Former Trump aide Jason Miller told the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots that Rudy Giuliani was without a doubt drunk when he told the former president to prematurely declare victory on election night 2020.

During Monday's public hearings, the committee played video of Miller testifying about the atmosphere in the Trump White House on election night, where Giuliani was urging Trump to ignore the advice of his campaign staff and say he won the election before all ballots had been counted.

"He was definitely intoxicated," Miller said of Giuliani. "But I do not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example."

Miller then explained how both he and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien had urged Trump to hold off on declaring victory until more votes had been counted, but that Giuliani called them "weak" and told Trump to say he won that night.

The committee then played deposition of Stepien testifying that Trump also rejected his advice to hold off on declaring victory, and that "he was going to go in a different direction."

The committee then played video of Trump on election night declaring that the election was "a fraud on the American public" while also insisting that "we did win this election."

Watch the video below or at this link.