Ali Slagle knows best: It’s almost impossible to resist a good Caesar salad

This salad's genius starts with a double-duty dressing-slash-marinade (that you don't have to let marinade, or even wipe off before cooking), but doesn't stop there. It's fitting that in her new cookbook, "I Dream of Dinner," Ali Slagle called this Not Just Another Caesar Salad, because it redefined what I want in the classic — and gave me a crunchy crouton trick that means I'll never skip making them again.

As Ali writes in "I Dream of Dinner," "It's hard to resist a good Caesar salad, so step right up."

A few more tips: Ali says that this recipe is also excellent on the grill for both the chicken and the croutons, with similar timing. Because the croutons are a mix of crisp sides and fluffy middles and don't have a hard outer shell on all sides (a good thing), scatter them on top rather than tossing them through with the dressing, so they stay crisp longer.

Recipe adapted very slightly from "I Dream of Dinner (So You Don't Have To): Low Effort, High Reward Recipes" (Clarkson Potter, April 2022).

Not Just Another Chicken Caesar Salad from Ali Slagle

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 30 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes