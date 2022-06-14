Bipartisan "gun deal" slammed for caving to GOP demands while mostly ignoring "the f**cking guns"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams . It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

A group of 20 U.S. senators announced a deal Sunday on an outline of a bill designed to give the appearance that they are taking meaningful action on gun violence and mass shootings.

But gun safety advocates were quick to point out that the deal mostly ignored guns—and rather focused on those areas that the NRA and their Republican supporters prefer the debate to be: mental health and hardening of schools.

"Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities," the group said in a statement on Sunday. "We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law."

The "commonsense" deal doesn't include any of the key provisions gun safety advocates say are necessary. The proposal has:

No ban on semi-automatic weapons

No ban on high-capacity magazines

No 21 minimum age to buy AR-15-style rifles

No universal background checks

No safe storage rules at homes

No requiring background checks on Internet sales and at gun shows

No banning family members purchasing weapons for their kids

Ryan Shead, a disabled veteran, gun control advocate and Arizona State Rep candidate, tweeted: "This bill is a joke! This makes it sound like mental health is the cause for gun violence. It's the fucking guns! Funding for school safety? It's the fucking guns! Do better!! Kids are dying."