Capitol Police: Republican led Capitol complex tour that “inexplicably grew” the day before Jan. 6

Rep. Barry Loudermilk escorted a group of 12 constituents but he left as the group swelled

By Travis Gettys

Published June 14, 2022 11:05AM (EDT)

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., speaks during the Republican Study Committee press conference in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., speaks during the Republican Study Committee press conference in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Congressional Republicans have released evidence from Capitol police about a U.S. Capitol tour led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga.

The Georgia Republican brought a group of 12 constituents that inexplicably grew to 15 people into the Capitol complex the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection, but Capitol police chief J. Thomas Manger said an investigation did not reveal any suspicious behavior by the group.

"We train our officers on being alert for people conducting surveillance or reconnaissance, and we do not consider any of the activities we observed to be suspicious," Manger said in a letter about the tour.

A congressional staffer met the group at 11 a.m. at the entrance to the Rayburn Building, where the U.S. House of Representatives has its offices, and accompanied them to Loudermilk's office, and the lawmaker then went with the group at 1 p.m. to the Cannon House Office Building and briefly reviewed some exhibits there before leaving alone.

The group stayed in the Cannon House Office Building but did not go into any of the tunnels to the Capitol, where they were not permitted to go without a lawmaker, and police said officers would not have let them in without a congressional escort.


Travis Gettys

MORE FROM Travis Gettys

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Barry Loudermilk Capitol Riot January 6 Partner Politics