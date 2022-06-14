The ultimate sweet and sour sauce, according to Lucas Sin

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

Make any sweet and sour sauce! For most of my culinary career, I've made sweet and sour sauce at a 1:1 ratio between vinegar and sugar. The two are combined, boiled, and reduced.

But obviously it shouldn't end there; this recipe is an exercise in intuitive cooking. Sweet and sour, at its core, is a mother sauce that can be taken into any direction, into the orbit of Filipino agre dulce, French gastrique, Italian agrodolce, Cantonese sweet and sour, and Northeastern Chinese guo bao rou.

Other than the construction of the sauce, in the video below, we'll demonstrate three applications and variations on sweet and sour:

1) With SPRING ROLLS, layered with fresh and dried fruits for dipping

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup white vinegar

2 rolls Haw flakes (hawthorn candy)

1/4 cup pineapple juice

1/4 cup Chinese red vinegar

5 pieces dried hibiscus

1 piece salted plum

2 pieces strawberries, sliced

In a small pot, combine vinegar and sugar. Bring to a boil. Add haw flakes (hawthorn candy), pineapple juice, Chinese red vinegar, hibiscus, salted plum, and strawberries. Continue to boil and reduce to thick consistency, about 7 min. Strain. Set aside.

Prepare the spring rolls according to package instructions. Serve with prepared sweet and sour dipping sauce.

2) In an HERB SALAD, bolstered with lime, ginger, and fish sauce

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup fish sauce

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

Zest of 1 lime

6 pieces fresh lychee, peeled and pitted

1/4-inch knob ginger, sliced

1 handful cilantro

1 handful Thai Basil

2 radishes, sliced thinly

1 endive, washed and separated

1/2 Fuji apple, sliced thinly and soaked

1/4 cup peanuts, roasted

2 tablespoons fried shallots

1/4 long red chili, sliced thin

In a small pot, combine vinegar and sugar. Bring to a boil. Add fish sauce, lime juice, lychee, and ginger. Simmer for 5 minutes until the flavors have infused. Turn off the heat. Strain if desired and add lime zest.

In a bowl, combine all the herbs and ingredients. Toss with sweet and sour sauce.

3) In a stir-fried SWEET AND SOUR PORK from Northeastern China — aka, the recipe that follows. — Food52

Watch this recipe

Guo Bao Rou (Plus Bonus Sweet and Sour Recipes) from Lucas Sin

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes