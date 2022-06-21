Fox News host busts Dr. Oz claim that he's the favorite in PA race: “You’re trailing significantly”

In the 2022 midterms, one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races will be the one in Pennsylvania — where Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is up against Dr. Mehmet Oz, who narrowly defeated hedge fund exec David McCormick in a nail-biting GOP primary. Fox News has been loudly hyping Oz's campaign, but host Bill Hemmer pushed back when Oz suggested he was outperforming Fetterman in the race.

A Suffolk University/USA Today poll released on June 15 found Fetterman leading the Trump-backed Oz by 9%. Meanwhile, a Suffolk/USA poll on Pennsylvania's other big statewide race — the gubernatorial race — was closer, showing Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, leading far-right MAGA Republican and "Stop the Steal" extremist Doug Mastriano by 4%.

Hemmer noted that Fetterman is taking a break from campaigning while recovering from a stroke.

Hemmer told Oz, "John Fetterman is not campaigning. That must be an enormous advantage for you, at least in the early stage. Seems pretty obvious. So, if that's the case, not to win a race like this would be a shocker."

Oz responded, "I think I should be favored. I think I probably am."

Hemmer, however, reminded Oz that Fetterman is the one ahead in the Suffolk/USA Today poll.

"But that poll suggests you're trailing significantly," Hemmer told Oz.

Oz was dismissive of that poll, arguing that the GOP is unifying around him after that primary.

Watch the video below: