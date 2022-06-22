Black pastor torches Christian leaders that became “whores” for Trump at Southern Baptist convention

A Southern Baptist minister recently accused his fellow pastors of becoming "whores" for Donald Trump -- which elicited howls of protest from some of them.

Kevin Smith, pastor at Family Church in West Palm Beach and former executive director of the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware, spoke the first day at the SBC General Convention, where he accused some ministers of "losing their minds" after Barack Obama was elected president in 2012 and then shamed themselves by supporting Trump, reported Protestia.

"I think some Southern Baptists lost their minds when a Black man was elected president -- not all, but some," Smith said. "I think some Southern Baptists were unloving to Black people beginning in 2012 with the killing of Trayvon Martin."

"I don't mean agree about politics or policy … I just mean giving a darn that somebody else is hurting who is supposed to be your brother or sister in Christ, and I think some Southern Baptists just bent over and became political whores with this whole Trump stuff," Smith added.

