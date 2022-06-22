Trump fumes at McCarthy for not appointing any Republicans to Jan. 6 panel: We “don’t have a voice”

It's no secret that former President Donald Trump is not in favor of the Democratic-backed House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. But beyond his disdain for the panel itself, the former president appears infuriated that House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., refused to appoint any pro-Trump Republican members to the panel.

Behind closed doors, he has reportedly had no reservations about voicing his frustrations — but now he's sharing his disapproval publicly.

According to multiple reports, the former president has become more vocal about his disapproval in wake of the House Select Committee hearings. On Wednesday, June 22, Punchbowl CEO Anna Palmer took to Twitter to share brief details about her recent discussion with Trump.

Per Palmer, he said, "I think in retrospect, McCarthy should've put Republicans on] to just have a voice. The Republicans don't have a voice. They don't even have anything to say."

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman also tweeted her assessment of Palmer's claims. Speaking of Palmer's remarks on Trump, she tweeted, "He's been complaining about this privately since the hearings began. Other Republicans have been saying it since long before."

Despite Trump's arguments about the lack of Republican representation on the panel, there are two Republicans representing the party: Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., But, unfortunately for Trump, these Republican lawmakers are dedicated to holding him accountable for his actions.