These honey and butter-glazed seared pork chops are juicy and tender and along with a tangy rhubarb sauce and herby peas make a perfectly easy-to-make meal.
Recipe: Honey-Butter Pork Chops with Rhubarb Sauce and Herby Peas
Yields
4 servings
Prep Time
10 minutes
Cook Time
20 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups roughly chopped rhubarb
- 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 stick cinnamon
- 4 tablespoons butter, softened
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 4 (6 to 8–ounce) bone-in pork chops
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 (16-ounce bag) frozen peas
- 1/4 cup chopped herbs (I like a mix of dill, mint, and chives)
- Flaky sea salt, for topping
Directions
- Mix together rhubarb, sugar, and cinnamon stick in a small sauce pot. Place over heat and bring to a bubble. Once the mixture begins to bubble and the rhubarb has released its liquid, turn the heat to medium and let cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes or until rhubarb breaks down and sauce has thickened. While the sauce cooks, prepare the rest of the meal.
- In a small bowl, mix together the butter and honey. Set aside.
- Heat a large cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Pat the pork chops dry and season liberally with salt and pepper. Add oil to the pan. Once hot, add chops and sear for 6 minutes, rotating occasionally to ensure even brownness. Once browned, flip the pork and cook for 6 minutes more. Stand the pork chops up on their fatcap for one last minute of cooking. While the chops are standing, place an instant-read thermometer into the pork and check for a temp of 145°F. If pork is done, remove the pork chops to a platter. If not, cook for a few minutes more. Slather the chops with half of the honey butter and let rest while you make the peas.
- Add the peas to the same pan you cooked the pork in and cook in the pan drippings until warm, about 2 minutes. Add the mixed herbs. Taste and season with more salt if needed, though the drippings will already be a bit salty.
- Slice the pork chops and place onto a single dinner plate. Top the sliced pork with another slather of honey butter and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. Serve with rhubarb sauce (either on the side or on top of the pork) and herby peas.
