Cop put on leave for punching his female Senate opponent at a pro-Roe rally in Rhode Island

Jeann Lugo punched Jennifer Rourke in the face at least twice; both are running for state Senate District 29

By Sarah K Burris

Published June 27, 2022 3:00AM (EDT)

Police cars at night (Getty Images)
This article originally appeared on Raw Story

A police officer was put on leave after he became too emotional at a rally in support of Roe v. Wade and he punched his Democratic opponent for state Senate, who happens to be a mother of four, The Providence Journal reported.

According to the video posted by reporter Bill Bartholomew, Officer Jeann Lugo was shown punching Jennifer Rourke in the face at least twice. Lugo is fighting Rourke for state Senate District 29.

"This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office," Rourke tweeted. "I won't give up."

She has filed a police report, she said so there will be an investigation into the attack and Rourke will be given an opportunity to press charges for assault.

The Providence Police Department released a statement on Saturday morning saying Lugo was placed on administrative leave "pending a criminal investigation and administrative review."

See the video below:


