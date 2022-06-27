Jan. 6 committee abruptly calls surprise Tuesday hearing, citing “recently obtained evidence”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams . It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol unexpectedly announced Monday that it will be holding a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

The congressional panel did not offer any details about the new evidence it will be unveiling Tuesday, which will mark the sixth hearing examining the Capitol attack and the central role that former President Donald Trump and his administration played in sparking the violence.

The committee's announcement, which also didn't reveal who is testifying, came less than a week after the panel said it would delay new hearings until July, citing the "deluge of new evidence" it has accumulated since the start of the proceedings earlier this month.

As the New York Times reported, the House panel is "planning at least two more hearings for July," when committee members and witnesses are "expected to detail how a mob of violent extremists attacked the Capitol and how President Donald J. Trump did nothing to call off the violence for more than three hours."