Jan. 6 hearing: Meadows warned aide Jan. 6 could get “really, really bad” after Rudy teased plans

Former top Mark Meadows staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified under oath on Tuesday that he was worried that Jan. 6 would get "really, really bad."

Hutchinson held the title of "Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs, Office of the Chief of Staff" on Jan. 6, 2021 and testified during Tuesday's last-minute hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Under questioning by Vice-Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Hutchinson described walking Rudy Giuliani to his car after a Jan. 2, 2021 White House meeting with Giuliani.

"We're walking to his vehicles that evening, he looked at me and said something to the effect of, 'Cass, are you excited for the 6th? It's going to be a great day.' I remember looking at him and saying 'Rudy, could you explain what's happening on the 6th?' And he responded something to the effect of, 'We're going to the Capitol, it's going to be great. The president is going to be there. He's going to look powerful. He's going to be with the members. He's going to be with the senators. Talk to the chief about it. Talk to the chief about it. He knows about it.'"

"And did you go back up to the West Wing and tell Mr. Meadows about your conversation with Mr. Giuliani?" Cheney asked.

"I did, after Mr. Giuliani had left the campus that evening, I went back up to our office and I found Mr. Meadows in his office on the couch, he was scrolling through his phone. I remember leaning against the doorway and saying, 'I just had an interesting conversation with Rudy, Mark. It sounds like we're going to go to the Capitol.' He didn't look up from his phone and said something to the effect of, 'There's a lot going on, Cass, but I don't know. Things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6."

