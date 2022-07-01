How to pan-fry tofu 2 ways, according to chef Lucas Sin of Junzi Kitchen

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

My friends are obsessed with the seared tofu dish at Congee Village that I never really thought twice about. It's soft/silken tofu that's seared golden brown and doused in a red onion/scallion soy sauce. It's simple, it's served hot and photographs well, but the magic is in the golden crust on the outside and the improbably tender inside.

I see this recipe as an answer to the age-old adage of tofu being a meat substitute; I'm specifically referring to firm tofu, pressed between kitchen towels, marinated with soy sauce, and pan-fried to look like chicken. I think that approach fails to acknowledge the textural wonder that is this product.

To do this, we'll approach tofu with two traditional techniques: The first is just to fry silken tofu, which when done patiently, creates a delicate texture that is surprisingly hard to break up in a sauce. The second is to freeze firm tofu, which helps extract the moisture of tofu without having to go through the process of pressing the tofu. — Food52

Watch this recipe

Pan-Fried Tofu, Two Ways from Lucas Sin

Yields 2 servings Prep Time 3 hours 15 minutes Cook Time 15 minutes