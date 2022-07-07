Crispy and cheesy, these two-ingredient fritters would sparkle next to anything. But a citrusy, herby salad — packed with green parsley and crunchy cucumber — hits the spot. Inspired by tabbouleh, this recipe only needs a handful of ingredients. The secret is to use them smartly. Toasting the grains first, then adding a splash of feta brine to the cooking water yields deeply flavored bulgur. And crumbling the cheese into two textures means that some melts as a binder, while other pieces stay intact (picture: surprise pockets of warm feta). When you're shopping for bulgur, be mindful of the coarseness. This recipe uses a medium grind, also known as #2 bulgur. Don't get coarse or fine, since they wouldn't cook up in the same way. Most bulgurs you'll find will be made with durum wheat. But there are some brands that use red wheat, like Bob's Red Mill. Because this is a different type of wheat, it acts differently, go figure. So if that's what you have or bought, make the following adjustments: Use 1 1/2 cups of water and 1/4 cup of feta brine (or 1 3/4 cups of water plus a pinch of salt), and cook for 15 minutes. — Emma Laperruque

Bulgur-Feta Fritters with Lemony Parsley Salad

Yields 3-4 servings Prep Time 25 minutes Cook Time 30 minutes