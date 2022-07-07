Man with Molotov cocktails arrested by U.S. Capitol Police

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) have arrested a man with Molotov cocktails, the department announced on Wednesday.

"USCP officers arrested a man with two Molotov cocktails around 3:30 p.m. along Massachusetts Avenue, west of North Capitol Street," the department announced.

The location is just west of Union Station and only a few blocks north of the Capitol.

"There is no indication this was related to the Capitol, Members of Congress, or any protests," USCP said.

The block includes the headquarters for US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the National Guard Memorial Museum.

"Two molotov cocktails steps from Union Station, the rail transportation hub of the nation's capital," noted Bloomberg reporter Zach Cohen.