“Can I put my pants on?”: Video shows Trump official who pushed “Big Lie” detained in his underwear

Police raided Jeffrey Clark's home as part of Justice Department investigation

By Bob Brigham

Published July 8, 2022 12:30PM (EDT)

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Clark (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Clark (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

CNN on Thursday broadcast bodycam footage from the Fairfax County Police Department of its early-morning search warrant execution at Jeffrey Clark's home.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz obtained the video, which shows the Trump DOJ official in his underwear and a dress shirt.

A female officer then informs Clark she is with the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General.

"Can you step outside with me, we have a search warrant and we need to speak to you," she said. "So can I get you to step outside for me?"

"Let's go, let's step outside," she repeated.

"Can I put my pants on first?" he asked.

"They are going to clear the house," he was told.

Watch below or at this link.


By Bob Brigham

MORE FROM Bob Brigham

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Jeffrey Clark Partner Politics Raw Story

Trending Articles from Salon