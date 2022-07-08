“Can I put my pants on?”: Video shows Trump official who pushed “Big Lie” detained in his underwear

CNN on Thursday broadcast bodycam footage from the Fairfax County Police Department of its early-morning search warrant execution at Jeffrey Clark's home.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz obtained the video, which shows the Trump DOJ official in his underwear and a dress shirt.

A female officer then informs Clark she is with the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General.

"Can you step outside with me, we have a search warrant and we need to speak to you," she said. "So can I get you to step outside for me?"

"Let's go, let's step outside," she repeated.

"Can I put my pants on first?" he asked.

"They are going to clear the house," he was told.

