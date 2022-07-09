"Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" cast: Who’s in the Lifetime prequel series?

"Flowers in the Attic: The Origin," the prequel to the infamous book-turned-film, makes its debut on Saturday. The Lifetime project will follow Olivia Winfield and her whirlwind love affair with Malcolm Foxworth that brought her to Foxworth Hall. She'd been working closely with her father before the debonair Malcolm swept her off her feet.

What Olivia could never have imagined is that her dear husband could be an evil man or that his household could bear the fruit of rot, discord, and secrets. But, that's exactly what she begins to comprehend the longer she knows him and the further she's pulled into the Foxworths' dysfunction. This prequel explains how Olivia could grow to become the same woman that is capable of locking her grandchildren in an attic.

Brimming with a star-studded cast, the new addition to V.C. Andrews franchise brings to this collection of stories yet another chilling exploration of family and the sordid webs people weave using the past, the present, and the promise of the future. Here's the full cast list.

"Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" cast

Jemima Rooper as Olivia Winfield Foxworth

Max Irons as Malcolm Foxworth

Kelsey Grammer as Garland Foxworth

Harry Hamlin as Mr. Winfield

Paul Wesley as John Amos

Kate Mulgrew as Mrs. Steiner

Alana Boden as Alicia Foxworth

Hannah Dodd as Corrine Foxworth

T'Shan Williams as Nella

Callum Kerr as Christopher Foxworth

Luke Fetherston as Joel Foxworth

Buck Braithwaite as Mal Foxworth

David Witts as Rockford Taylard

Jordan Peters as Harry

Evelyn Miller as Celia

Carla Woodcock as Helen

Peter Bramhill as Dr. Curtis

Rawdat Quadri

Emmanuel Ogunjinmi

"Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" premieres Saturday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.