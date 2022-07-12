Former President Donald Trump has canceled a scheduled event in North Carolina due to a subpoena in New York.

"Former President Trump and his adult children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., are scheduled to testify under oath on July 15 as part of a probe by the New York attorney general into his finances, a court filing revealed Wednesday," Axios reported.

Trump was scheduled to be in Greensboro the same day.

"The American Freedom Tour had announced in May appearances in Greensboro by Trump, Trump Jr., television news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, former New York state judge Jeanine Pirro, Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Lamb and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza," the Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday.

Tickets for the event were being sold for up to $3,955.

Organizers cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the rescheduling.

The Trump family is being investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James said in January that her civil inquiry had found that the Trump Organization fraudulently overvalued multiple assets to secure loans and then undervalued them to minimize taxes.

If James finds evidence of financial misconduct she can sue the Trump Organization for damages but cannot file criminal charges.

The Manhattan district attorney's probe into possible financial crimes and insurance fraud is very similar, however.

In that case, the Trump Organization and its long-serving finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty in a New York court to 15 felony fraud and tax evasion charges in July last year.

His trial is due to begin in the middle of this year.

At the heart of the twin investigations are a decade's worth of financial statements that Trump's longtime accountants Mazar's said last week were unreliable.

Mazar's announced it was ending its relationship with Trump in part because of James's findings.