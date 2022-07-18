Fox host thinks Biden is being secretly drugged

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo had United States Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Florida) as a guest on her show on Sunday and their discussion quickly unraveled into a rapid-fire validation of conspiracy theories that Bartiromo made up on the spot about President Joe Biden.

Bartiromo suggested to Jackson that Biden – whom she criticized for isolating himself while running for president during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – is being secretly drugged by, possibly, former President Barack Obama or First Lady Jill Biden so that he can function.

"There were signs that Joe Biden was declining during the 2020 campaign. I mean, let's face it, he stayed in the basement the whole time during the campaign, uh, so who knew what when? Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to allow him to function? I know he goes home to Delaware a lot, more than any other president. So I guess my question is, what did Obama know? What did Jill Biden know? And who is running the White House right now, and are they covering up for these mental issues?" Bartiromo asked Jackson, who revealed this week that Obama had scolded him for a tweet that he had posted disparaging Biden's cognitive health.

"Well, that's the big question everybody's asking. Who's really pulling the strings and running the country right now?" Jackson replied.

"We don't really know the answer to that. We don't know if it's [former National Security Advisor] Susan Rice or Ron Klain or if it's Jill Biden or who it is. But somebody else is doing this. They're doing exactly what you said," Jackson continued.

"They're rolling him out at specific times during the day," Jackson added of the president. "He's got good days and bad days and whether or not they have him on drugs I dunno but there are drugs out there that can increase your alertness and your memory and things of that nature, you know, to cover stuff like this up temporarily. So I'm sure some of that's going on as well but we don't know because his physician hasn't stood up and took the questions that I took when I was Trump's physician and answered those questions."

Watch below: