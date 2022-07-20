"Not my president": Fox News flashback features anti-Trump post from now Trump-endorsed candidate

Fox News thumbs nose at Trump by exposing Kari Lake's 'not my president' post from 2017

By David Edwards

Published July 20, 2022 11:13AM (EDT)

Bret Baier and Kari Lake (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)
Bret Baier and Kari Lake (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Fox News reported on Wednesday that a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump had promoted a message claiming he was not the president in 2017.

According to the report, Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake shared an "anti-Trump post" days before the then-president-elect's inauguration.

"Will you be protesting the inauguration? If so, which of these suggestions will you adopt? Will you boycott TV coverage? Wear black? Donate money the ACLU, NAACP or Planned Parenthood? Use the hashtag #NotMyPresident? Will you unfollow Donald Trump?" the post reportedly said.

Fox News reported that the post "disappeared" from Lake's Facebook account after she was asked for a comment.

In recent months, Lake has wrongly suggested that Trump won the 2020 election. She has vowed to get to the bottom of alleged election fraud if she becomes governor.

Read more: 

GOP candidate goes off on Fox News for questioning her: "Thought you were a little better than CNN"

Trump endorses Arizona conspiracy theorist who wants to "decertify" election after sham "audit"

GOP candidate says "back the blue" — but campaigns with felon who plotted to kill an FBI informant


By David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Arizona Brief Donald Trump Elections 2022 Fox News Foxnews.com Gop Civil War Kari Lake Republicans

Trending Articles from Salon