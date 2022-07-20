"Not my president": Fox News flashback features anti-Trump post from now Trump-endorsed candidate

Fox News reported on Wednesday that a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump had promoted a message claiming he was not the president in 2017.

According to the report, Arizona candidate for governor Kari Lake shared an "anti-Trump post" days before the then-president-elect's inauguration.

"Will you be protesting the inauguration? If so, which of these suggestions will you adopt? Will you boycott TV coverage? Wear black? Donate money the ACLU, NAACP or Planned Parenthood? Use the hashtag #NotMyPresident? Will you unfollow Donald Trump?" the post reportedly said.

Fox News reported that the post "disappeared" from Lake's Facebook account after she was asked for a comment.

In recent months, Lake has wrongly suggested that Trump won the 2020 election. She has vowed to get to the bottom of alleged election fraud if she becomes governor.

