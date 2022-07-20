These savory and sweet Korean-style barbecue short ribs are so easy to prepare

Want to hear more about Korean-American food? On our new podcast Counterjam — a show that explores culture through food and music — host Peter J. Kim talks instant ramyeun hacks, kimchi-jjigae, cheonggukjang, and more with chef Roy Choi and comedian Margaret Cho — check out the episode here. — Irene Yoo
Mom's LA Galbi
Serves
2-4
Prep Time
12 hours
Cook Time
10 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 pounds cross-cut, LA-style short ribs
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 small onion
- 1/2 small Asian pear
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1 to 2 tablespoons rice wine, for tang (optional)
Directions
- Soak short ribs in cold water for 10 minutes (this will remove some of the blood from the meat, a common Korean technique).
- While the short ribs are soaking, make your marinade by combining all other ingredients in food processor and pureeing until slightly chunky.
- Rinse the ribs, especially the cut bones to get rid of any bone shards/fragments.
- Massage the marinade into the ribs.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours (no more than 2 days). Flip ribs once to ensure marinade permeates both sides.
- Grill ribs on low to medium heat, flipping often to prevent sugars from burning.
- Ribs are done once the meat is a dark brown and some black edges have developed from the sugars caramelizing.
