These savory and sweet Korean-style barbecue short ribs are so easy to prepare

Did we mention they only take 10 minutes to cook?

By Irene Yoo

Published July 20, 2022 4:45PM (EDT)

(Ty Mecham / Food52)
(Ty Mecham / Food52)

Mom's LA Galbi
Serves
2-4
Prep Time
12 hours
Cook Time
10 minutes

  • 2 pounds cross-cut, LA-style short ribs
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 small onion
  • 1/2 small Asian pear
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons rice wine, for tang (optional)

 

  1. Soak short ribs in cold water for 10 minutes (this will remove some of the blood from the meat, a common Korean technique).
  2. While the short ribs are soaking, make your marinade by combining all other ingredients in food processor and pureeing until slightly chunky.
  3. Rinse the ribs, especially the cut bones to get rid of any bone shards/fragments.
  4. Massage the marinade into the ribs.
  5. Cover and refrigerate for at least 12 hours (no more than 2 days). Flip ribs once to ensure marinade permeates both sides.
  6. Grill ribs on low to medium heat, flipping often to prevent sugars from burning.
  7. Ribs are done once the meat is a dark brown and some black edges have developed from the sugars caramelizing.

