"Cry harder": House GOP ridiculed for deleted "heresy" tweet during Jan. 6 hearing

The House Republican caucus attempted to distract during Thursday's Jan. 6 select committee primetime hearing — and it did not go well for them.

Republicans have sought to claim the evidence against Trump by former White House officials is "hearsay" or second-hand information.

But after lashing out at former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews as a "liar and pawn" for testifying, the official @HouseGOP Twitter account claimed it was "heresy" or against religious doctrine.

The Republican caucus was quickly mocked for the tweet, which was deleted.

"The truth hurts. Cry harder," suggested former prosecutor Katie Phang.

Here's what some people were saying: